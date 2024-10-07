Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jal Jeevan Mission: Nearly 16 crore rural families have access to tap water now, says govt

The initiative, which is also tackling water quality and drought-prone areas, is directly benefiting 19 crore rural families.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsJal Jeevan Mission

Follow us on :

Follow Us