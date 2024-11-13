Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

12 pilgrims injured in vehicular collision in Kashmir's Reasi

The accident occurred at Simbal Chowk when a bus carrying 35 to 40 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccidentcollision

Follow us on :

Follow Us