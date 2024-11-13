12 pilgrims injured in vehicular collision in Kashmir's Reasi

<p>Jammu: Twelve pilgrims visiting the Shiv Khori shrine were injured when their bus collided with a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, officials said. </p><p>The accident occurred at Simbal Chowk when a bus carrying 35 to 40 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, officials stated. </p>.Minor among 4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.<p>Twelve pilgrims sustained injuries and were hospitalized, they added.</p><p>The pilgrims were on their way to visit the Shiv Khori shrine after visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.</p>