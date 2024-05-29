4 cops beaten up by army men in J&K's Kupwara, FIR lodged; defence official says 'differences resolved'

Srinagar: Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson, however, said "minor differences" between the cops and the army personnel have been resolved amicably.

Police has lodged an FIR in the matter.

Special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad -- posted at Kupwara police station -- were admitted to SKIMS Hospital at Soura late Tuesday night, officials said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

The cops were injured after an army team led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.

While police and army officers have maintained a silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had allegedly raided the residence of a local territorial army man at Batpora in Kupwara while investigating a case.