4,278 people died in road accidents in four years in J&K

Srinagar: Road accidents have claimed 4,278 lives from 2018 to 2022 in Jammu & Kashmir, a figure which is more than three times higher than those killed due to militancy.

The report reveals 984 lives were consumed by road accidents in 2018 while the figure was 996 in 2019. In Covid-19 hit years of 2020 and 2021, the numbers came down with 728 and 774 deaths respectively before, rising to 805 deaths in 2022.