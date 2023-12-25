After 'custodial deaths', army shifts four officers from J&K's Poonch unit

Srinagar: Amid mounting anger over the killing of three civilians, the Army has shifted four officers, including a Brigadier, whose unit is looking after operations in Surankote, Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to instill some confidence among the local population.
Though the army and J&K administration have not said who is responsible for the deaths of the trio which came in the wake of a fierce gun battle with terrorists, in which four soldiers were killed, locals allege the men were killed in army custody.
The sarpanch of their village and the relatives of two of the slain civilians have said they were among the 13 locals, seen in a purported video, being brutally beaten and tortured by unidentified soldiers.
Ten civilians, who were injured after being picked up by the army for questioning, have been admitted in Poonch and Surankot hospitals. The victims, who belong to tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities which had always been in the forefront in anti-militancy operations, have been left feeling badly hurt following the incident.
The community always took the lead in helping security forces even when militancy was at its peak. While the Army has said that the matter is under investigation and that it stands “committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations”, locals believe the bond between them and the Army will take a long time to rebuild.
To assuage their feelings the army decided to shift four senior officers, including a Brigadier level commander from the area. However, no official information was shared by the Army.
Meanwhile, the anti-terror operations in the forest belt of Dera Ki Gali and Bafliaz areas of Poonch and Rajouri continued for the sixth day with Army chief General Manoj Pande set to visit the sector on Monday.
The Army chief will chair an important security review meeting at White Knight Corps Headquarters in Jammu’s Nagrota.