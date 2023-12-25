After 'custodial deaths', army shifts four officers from J&K's Poonch unit

Srinagar: Amid mounting anger over the killing of three civilians, the Army has shifted four officers, including a Brigadier, whose unit is looking after operations in Surankote, Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to instill some confidence among the local population.

Though the army and J&K administration have not said who is responsible for the deaths of the trio which came in the wake of a fierce gun battle with terrorists, in which four soldiers were killed, locals allege the men were killed in army custody.

The sarpanch of their village and the relatives of two of the slain civilians have said they were among the 13 locals, seen in a purported video, being brutally beaten and tortured by unidentified soldiers.

Ten civilians, who were injured after being picked up by the army for questioning, have been admitted in Poonch and Surankot hospitals. The victims, who belong to tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities which had always been in the forefront in anti-militancy operations, have been left feeling badly hurt following the incident.