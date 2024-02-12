Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Modi likely to address public rally in J&K on Feb 20

Srinagar: As the political fervor sweeps across the nation ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

During his day-long visit, Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba and the highest Railway bridge, which will link Kashmir with the rest of the country by this year.

The visit of the prime minister is expected to boost BJP’s prospects in J&K ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.