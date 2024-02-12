Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Modi likely to address public rally in J&K on Feb 20

Srinagar: As the political fervor sweeps across the nation ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.
During his day-long visit, Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba and the highest Railway bridge, which will link Kashmir with the rest of the country by this year.
The visit of the prime minister is expected to boost BJP’s prospects in J&K ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi’s rally ahead of the crucial Parliament polls assumes great significance for the frozen political activities in J&K. It was on December 1, 2013 when Modi in his first address as PM candidate in Jammu spoke about revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state.
"Development comes when there is integration. Men and women must have the same rights. Should there be discrimination against women in J&K? Shouldn't the injustice stop,” Modi had said to his audience then.
In 2013 he attempted to connect with the youth, a large number of whom were present at the rally, by asking why J&K didn't have national institutions of learning like IITs and IIMs, like neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
Delivering on his promise, this time around Modi will be inaugurating or laying the foundation stone of a few national level institutes.