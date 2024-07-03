Army chief reviews security situation along LoC in J&K

Srinagar: On his first visit after assuming the role of the 30th Chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

General Dwivedi was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, and the General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva. He chaired a meeting with field commanders in the border district of Poonch before conducting an aerial survey of the forward areas, according to the officials.

During his visit, General Dwivedi met with the parents of fallen soldiers from the Poonch region, who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation, as stated by an Army spokesperson. He also engaged with veterans, assuring them of the unwavering support of the Indian Army.