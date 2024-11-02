Home
jammu and kashmir

Army launches search operation in J&K's Bandipora

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in the late evening on Friday that troops spotted 'suspicious movement' in the general area Panar in north Kashmir's Bandipora.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 05:57 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 05:57 IST
