Army launches search operation in J&K's Bandipora

<p>Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) A search operation was launched on Saturday after movement of terrorists was observed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said.</p>.<p>The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in the late evening on Friday that troops spotted "suspicious movement" in the general area Panar in north Kashmir's Bandipora.</p>.J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar.<p>"On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle," the Army said.</p>.<p>A search operation is underway in the area, it added. </p>