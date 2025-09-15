<p>Srinagar: The teenage boy who was injured in a landmine blast in Anantnag district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> a day earlier has succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said here on Monday.</p>.<p>Shahid Yousuf (17) died at the Army's 92 Base Hospital.</p>.Soldier injured in landmine blast in J&K’s Poonch.<p>The boy was injured when a landmine, planted for the security of the ammunition depot at Khundru, went off on Sunday. The youth was rushed to a hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anantnag">Anantnag</a> from where he was referred to the Army's 92 Base Hospital.</p>.<p>It was not immediately clear if the youth had stepped on the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/landmine"> landmine</a> or not. Further details of the incident were awaited, the officials said. </p>