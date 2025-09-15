Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Boy injured in landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district dies

It was not immediately clear if the youth had stepped on the landmine or not
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 07:24 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirblastLandmine

Follow us on :

Follow Us