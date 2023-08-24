Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in poll-bound Kargil

"Bharat Jodo is deeply rooted in every Indian's heart and mind. The resonating chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing through the streets of Leh serves as a strong example of this unity. No power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie,” Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, wrote on his social media account after meeting enthusiastic supporters in Leh town earlier this week.

This was the first visit of Gandhi to Ladakh which was granted the status of Union territory after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.