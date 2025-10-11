<p>Bengaluru: Thundershowers, accompanied by gusty wind travelling at 30-40 kmph, struck many parts of the city on Friday night, inundating roads and causing traffic jams. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru city observatory recorded 21.6 mm of rainfall and HAL airport 6.7 mm until 11.30 pm, the IMD said.</p>.<p>The rainfall occurred in the core areas as well as in eastern and northeastern parts of the city. </p>.Karnataka rains: Overnight thundershowers leave Kolar, Mandya waterlogged.<p>While the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from nearly all of North India and some parts of South India, it has remained vigorous over South Interior Karnataka, of which Bengaluru is a part, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). </p>.<p>The southwest monsoon, which normally withdraws from Karnataka in early October, has lingered longer this year due to a low-pressure area over west-central Arabian Sea and an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. </p>.<p>The IMD sees little or no break between the southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon, which brings Bengaluru rains from October through December. </p>.<p>The met department has forecast moderate rains/thundershowers over Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on Saturday. </p>