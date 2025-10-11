<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after being crushed between an autorickshaw and a private school bus in Gunjur, Southeast Bengaluru, on Friday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Chiranjeevi.</p>.<p>According to sources, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to the poor condition of the road near Deens Academy.</p>.Bengaluru: ‘Nothing new’, dejected Chickpet & Sultanpet residents resign to bad roads.<p>"The road has been in terrible shape for the past two years, and no action has been taken by the authorities,” a source said.</p>.<p>This is the second pothole-related death reported in the city in recent weeks.</p>