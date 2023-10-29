Cop shot at by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a police officer near Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday.
Reports said the militants fired upon a police inspector identified as Masood near Eidgah area in Srinagar leaving him in a pool of blood. The injured police officer was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.
Sources said the officer was posted at district police lines (DPL), Srinagar. Immediately after the attack, police and paramilitary CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
Several policemen, mostly off-duty, were shot dead by militants in a spate of attacks in 2021 and 2022. However, there had been a fall in such incidents this year till Sunday's attack.
Police have maintained that the militants were choosing soft targets to make news and such killings are carried out to instill fear in the minds of common people.
“Most of the time, hybrid militants carry out attacks on civilians and unarmed policemen. A pistol in majority of cases or an odd AK-47 in some cases, is all the weapon their handlers trust these recruits with,” a senior police officer told DH.