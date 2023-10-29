Cop shot at by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a police officer near Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday.

Reports said the militants fired upon a police inspector identified as Masood near Eidgah area in Srinagar leaving him in a pool of blood. The injured police officer was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said the officer was posted at district police lines (DPL), Srinagar. Immediately after the attack, police and paramilitary CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.