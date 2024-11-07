Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Cop, two wives arrested with heroin in Jammu

The raid, conducted at constable Parwaiz Khan's residence in Janipur, also led to the recovery of 22 mobile phones, a weighing machine, and materials used for packaging the narcotic, known locally as 'chitta', a police spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:16 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us