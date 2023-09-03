Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

The body of the deceased jawan was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 07:09 IST

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was on duty near Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he shot himself around 11.45 pm on Saturday, they said.

They said the body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a police personnel was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during an operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir late Saturday evening.

“During a routine operation task in Gundha Khawas area, a service weapon of a police personnel went off accidentally due to which the personnel received injury in his foot,” a police official said.

On hearing the gunshot, some village defence guards fired some aerial rounds, he said, adding the injured jawan has been evacuated to hospital.

(Published 03 September 2023, 07:09 IST)
