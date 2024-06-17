Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Kashmir

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 50,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Three former chief minister -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were among those who offered prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were seen at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city as the authorities refused permission to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to hold prayers at Eidgah.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.