Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 03:08 IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.

Published 03 June 2024, 03:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPulwama

