Facilitators of terror, drug traffickers, illegal miners won't be spared, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

"All-out efforts are being made by the local administration and police to deal with these challenges. No one will be spared, irrespective of their clout or political affiliation when it comes to confronting smugglers, illegal miners and facilitators of terrorists," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said.

Singh said all sections of the society should come together to support the administration in its effort to curb the use of psychotropic drugs, rampant cattle smuggling and illegal mining.