Gulmarg attack: Operation to hunt down terrorists continues

<p>Srinagar: Security forces have significantly ramped up search operations in the forests of Gulmarg and Bota Pathri in north Kashmir to trace the terrorists involved in the attack on army vehicles that left three soldiers and two porters dead on Thursday evening.</p><p>Sources said security forces have deployed advanced aerial surveillance technology to cover vast areas of difficult terrain, searching for any signs of heavily armed terrorists responsible for the ambush attack.</p><p>The attack, which occurred in the upper reaches of ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir near Line of Control (LoC), has heightened tensions in the region. "The area of the search operation has been widened towards the hinterland as well after specific information about the terrorists retreating into the forests following the attack," they said.</p><p>"Security forces are conducting systematic sweeps of the forested regions, collaborating with intelligence units to gather information and enhance their response efforts," sources added.</p><p>A senior officer familiar with the investigations confirmed that searches were underway in the forest range connecting with LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other, and Budgam from another side.</p><p>"We are hopeful to trace the attackers," he said, adding that the local population has been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the upper reaches.</p><p>On Thursday evening, terrorists ambushed a military vehicle in Bota Pathri, the area completely dominated by the Army, which was recently opened for tourists.</p><p>There were reports that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range.</p><p>PAAF (People's Anti-Fascist Front), which is believed to be a front of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, reportedly claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack.</p><p>In another deadly attack last Sunday, six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.</p>