High density apples rejuvenate Kashmir’s fruit industry

“I sold a 10 kilogram box of King Roat apple variety at Rs 1,050 in the orchard only. I feel that growing different varieties of hybrid apples throughout the year is the only option left for the orchardists if they want to survive the tough competition in the market,” Anees Ahmad, a grower from the apple rich Shopian district in south Kashmir, told DH.

Early harvest of these varieties is one of the reasons for the good rates, as less quantity of apple is reaching the market this time of year which pushes the price up, Ahmad said. According to Ahmad, besides the good rates, the high-density apple trees also require less efforts from growers as they are smaller in size and sprays reach every portion of the tree.

The yield of high density apple trees is at least four times more than traditional varieties with 70 per cent less consumption of fertilizers and pesticides, Ahmad said.

Abid Gowhar, a banker, said that with the introduction of high-density apples, growers who had taken loans under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme are now able to pay their loan interest as well as the principal amount before the due date.

“Lots of growers come up with applications for availing loans to plant high density apple trees these days. The bank happily disburses loans for such ventures as they start giving back returns in just two or three years,” he said.

Earlier this year the Center amended its import policy for apples and banned the import of apples below the minimum price. The Jammu and Kashmir Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA), besides other farmers' associations in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, had pushed for a cap on such imports to save the local apple farmers of the country.

According to government figures, Kashmir exports more than 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around 9,000 to 10,000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total apple production in the country.