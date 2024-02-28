JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Indian Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in J&K's Poonch

The troops also opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sarla area of the Poonch sector on Tuesday night.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us

Mendhar/Jammu: Army troops guarding the Line of Control fired nearly two dozen rounds at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, the officials said.

The incident happened late Tuesday, prompting a search operation to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, they said.

The operation was on when the last reports were received, they added.

The troops also opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sarla area of the Poonch sector on Tuesday night. The area was searched and nothing was found on the ground, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 07:04 IST)
India NewsPakistanArmyPoonch

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT