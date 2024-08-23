J&K Assembly polls: Congress picks Salman Khurshid to coordinate with NC on seat sharing

New Delhi: Congress has tasked senior leader Salman Khurshid to coordinate with allies in Jammu and Kashmir for the Assembly elections to ensure that there remains no irritants while deciding on which seats to fight.

Sources said the party is rushing against the clock to finalise candidates for the first phase of elections as the last date of nominations is on August 27. While the Congress is likely to fight around ten seats, leaders expect there could be give and take and they need to tweak as the situation emerges.

On Friday, the Congress Central Election Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met here to finalise names for certain seats. The meeting was attended by senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, KJ George and TS Singhdeo among others.