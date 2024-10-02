Jammu and Kashmir HC to hear Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz’s case on house detention on Oct 4

<p>Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has scheduled a hearing for October 4 regarding the house detention of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.</p><p>Mirwaiz, who is head priest of Kashmir, submitted a rejoinder in his ongoing lawsuit seeking permanent release from his house arrest.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | No significant change from 2014 in voter turnout in phase 1 of JK polls.<p>He contends that the “repeated detention” hinders his responsibilities as the Mirwaiz and disrupts his socio-educational initiatives. “As a public figure, it also limits my ability to engage with the community during both joyful and sorrowful times,” he said in a statement.</p><p>Mirwaiz was released from house detention in September 2023, having been confined for over four years following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He argues that he has been subjected to “illegal and unauthorized detention” without formal orders from the administration, violating his fundamental rights, including religious freedoms.</p><p>To address this situation, he has filed another application, CMP NO.5884/2024, along with an urgency memo, which is set to be heard by the high court on Friday. Previously, he had filed writ petition no.2400/2024, which is scheduled for November 2024.</p>