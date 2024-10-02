Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir HC to hear Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz’s case on house detention on Oct 4

Mirwaiz, who is head priest of Kashmir, submitted a rejoinder in his ongoing lawsuit seeking permanent release from his house arrest.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 10:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirHurriyat Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us