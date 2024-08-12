Jammu and Kashmir under security blanket ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar: Ahead of this year's Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir finds itself under an unprecedented security blanket in view of the high degree of threat perception following a chain of terror attacks in the region in recent months.
Reports said security has been beefed up in and around the venues of Independence Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu and as part of enhanced measures, forces have assumed control of the areas, and the general public is prohibited from entering the premises of the parade.
In Srinagar, the nerve center of the valley, security forces have intensified patrols. Roadblocks, checkpoints, and surveillance have been ramped up. A large number of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) sets have also been installed across Srinagar and other sensitive areas of the Union Territory (UT) as part of the standard operating procedure.
In Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, where the main Independence Day function will take place, vehicles are being checked, and people carrying security cards are only allowed into the stadium after thorough frisking and checks. The stadium is undergoing multiple rounds of security checks, with additional measures being implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Bakshi Stadium.
Authorities have also increased the presence of police and paramilitary forces in the city’s downtown areas and in the outskirts, where heightened vigilance is necessary. Drones have been deployed for aerial surveillance, scanning rooftops, and monitoring movement in sensitive areas.
In south Kashmir, an area that has witnessed heightened militancy in recent years, security has been beefed up around highways and public places, according to reports. Search operations are being conducted in villages and towns, with forces maintaining a visible presence to reassure residents and deter any potential threats.
Despite the heavy security, the spirit of celebration is palpable among the residents. Schools and government offices are adorned with the tricolor, and rehearsals for cultural programs are underway.
Till 2019, separatist groups used to issue a shutdown call on Independence Day while urging people to mark it as a ‘Black Day’. However, after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, such calls have become a thing of the past.
Published 12 August 2024, 11:33 IST