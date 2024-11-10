Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir relaxes upper age limit for combined competitive exams of UT

The upper age limit for reserved category candidates has been set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it is 38 years, according to the order issued on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:11 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirExamgovernment jobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us