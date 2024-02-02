JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed, 400 vehicles stranded

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, according to the officials.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 06:24 IST

Srinagar: The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslip at various places, officials said.

Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting Kashmir to rest of the country.

More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, the officials said.

(Published 02 February 2024, 06:24 IST)
