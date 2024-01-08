J&K admin imposes night curfew along international border in Samba

Jammu: Night curfew has been imposed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to ensure better area domination by BSF troops and to foil any nefarious activities close to the borderline, according to an official order.

The step was taken to prevent cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones in the extreme foggy weather conditions prevailing along the Indo-Pak border line, said the order issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma on Sunday.

According to the order, the movement of civilians has been stopped from from 9 pm to 6 am in one kilometre-long strip from the IB in Samba district.

“No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometre along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hours to 0600 hour during the night,” the DM said in the order and invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to impose a night curfew along the IB.