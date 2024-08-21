J&K Assembly elections: Congress CEC to choose candidates for first phase of polls on August 23

New Delhi: The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet here on Friday afternoon to discuss the candidates for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

The meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and senior Karnataka Minister K J George among others.

The deliberations come as the last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polling ends on August 27. Initially, the plan was to hold the meeting on August 24 but it was rescheduled because Rahul has to attend a ‘Samvidhan Samman’ meeting in Allahabad on that day.