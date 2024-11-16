Home
jammu and kashmir

J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets Sitharaman, discusses steps to reduce dependency on Centre

The discussion took place as Abdullah continued his outreach in the national capital, focusing on strategic investments in infrastructure and connectivity to position J&K as an attractive investment destination.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 20:51 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 20:51 IST
