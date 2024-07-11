J&K HC directs Anantnag deputy commissioner to take over management of 2 temples

"The petitioner claims that he, having been appointed as manager by Mahant Madhav Dasji, has been managing the affairs of both the temples since the 21st of June, 2010. It is claimed that the newly impleaded respondent, who is a stranger to the temples' properties, is only a busy body having no interest or stake in the management of the properties and the temples," the court said.

Having heard the counsel for the parties and perused the material on record, the court was of the opinion that the two shrines, along with the properties attached, are neither vested in the petitioner nor the newly impleaded respondent, it said.

"Keeping in view the rival claims made by the two sides, it would be appropriate that both the aforesaid temples and the properties attached thereto are put under the management of the deputy commissioner (district magistrate), Anantnag, leaving the petitioner as well as the newly impleaded respondent free to agitate their rights before the civil court," the court ruled.

The district magistrate shall also ensure that the properties belonging to these temples are restored to the temples after following due process of law. The district magistrate may constitute a committee to manage the affairs of both the temples and their properties effectively, it said.