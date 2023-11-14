JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

NIA attaches several properties in J&K's Pulwama

Last Updated 14 November 2023, 09:26 IST

Srinagar: The NIA on Tuesday attached several properties in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir under the anti-terror law, officials said.

The immovable properties were attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the orders of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Jammu, they said.

The NIA has so far attached two landed properties (orchards) measuring nearly 20,000 square feet in Kakapora tehsil of the district, they said.

Further details of the attached properties were awaited.

(Published 14 November 2023, 09:26 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirPulwamaNational Investigation Agency

