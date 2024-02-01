JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K Police books several in Ramban for 'blasphemous' post on social media

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said the administration has zero tolerance for such 'provocative behaviour' and that it was taking swift action against those involved.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 19:10 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: Condemning alleged acts of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, Ramban district administration on Wednesday said that police has booked several persons for 'derogatory posts' on social media.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said the administration has zero tolerance for such 'provocative behaviour' and that it was taking swift action against those involved.

'Ensuring that those responsible face rightful consequences. Zero tolerance for such provocative behaviour. The DC of Ramban urges the public to prioritise communal harmony and respect for all sentiments,' the DC said in a post on X.

Police has lodged cases under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between different group), 298 (wounding the religious feelings), and 505 (public mischief with incitement), he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 19:10 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT