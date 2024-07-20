Home
J&K terror attacks: L-G Manoj Sinha, Army chief conduct high-level review meet

The Lieutenant Governor asked the Army, CAPFs and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 15:59 IST

Comments

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the Army Chief and various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation in the Jammu division amidst growing terror activities in parts of otherwise peaceful Jammu region, news agency ANI said.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi; DG BSF, DG CRPF, DGP J&K, Heads of Intelligence Agencies and other senior officials of the army, CAPFs and J&K Police attended the meeting.

This was the second visit of the army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30.

