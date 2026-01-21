Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kashmir mosque data drive mirrors norms in Muslim world

From Saudi Arabia and Turkey to Malaysia and Indonesia, mosques operate under formal state or legal frameworks, with officials saying Kashmir’s exercise limited to data collection.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsPakistanSaudi ArabiaJammu and KashmirMosque

Follow us on :

Follow Us