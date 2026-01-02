Menu
india jammu and kashmir

Kashmir sees clear skies, dip in night temperatures; Gulmarg coldest at -7 degrees Celsius

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 09:03 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 09:03 IST
India News Winter Jammu and Kashmir Gulmarg

