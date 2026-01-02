<p>Srinagar: The minimum temperatures dropped in Kashmir due to clear skies, as the meteorological department forecast largely dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Friday.</p><p>Tourist resorts, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, and several higher reaches received overnight snowfall on Wednesday night.</p><p>However, owing to clear skies, the night temperature decreased at most places in the valley, officials said.</p><p>They also said Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- witnessed a sunny morning.</p><p>On Thursday night, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 2.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.</p><p>The night temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of year, they said.</p><p>Gulmarg remained the coldest location in the region with the mercury settling at minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the previous night, according to officials.</p><p>In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of several degrees from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir police initiates legal proceedings against 69 for not complying with ban on VPN.<p>Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.</p><p>Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius.</p><p>The region is currently going through 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold. During this phase, night temperatures typically drop several degrees below the freezing point.</p><p>However, current readings show a departure from normal patterns.</p><p>During this period of extreme weather, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well.</p><p>However, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.</p><p>The meteorological department has said the weather is likely to remain largely dry till January 5.</p>