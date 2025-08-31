<p>Srinagar: In a rare weather event for this time of the year, Sonamarg hill station and Zojila pass in Kashmir have been blanketed under nearly a foot of snow, transforming the meadows and mountain passes into stunning winter-like landscapes even as the Valley remains in the grip of late summer.</p><p>The fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches last week has surprised both locals and tourists, with thick flakes settling on the famed meadows of Sonamarg and the strategic Zojila Pass on the Srinagar–Leh highway. Traffic movement along the stretch was disrupted for a few days before authorities pressed in snow-clearance machines.</p><p>According to officials of the Meteorological Department, early snowfall has also been recorded in several other upper reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gulmarg’s Affarwat peaks, Gurez, Drass, and Kargil. “This is unusual for late August, but western disturbances triggered precipitation at higher altitudes. The system is expected to weaken in the coming days,” a MeT official said.</p>.Trump’s tariff war could cripple Kashmir’s famed carpet industry.<p>While tourists were delighted at the unexpected “white summer,” residents expressed concern over the premature onset of snow. “This is beautiful to see but worrying for our orchards and crops in the valley. Weather extremes are becoming more common,” said Abdul Majeed, an apple grower from Ganderbal.</p><p>The early snowfall, though picturesque, has raised questions about changing weather patterns in the Himalayas, where erratic precipitation and untimely snow spells have become increasingly frequent in recent years.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. A devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Reasi district on Tuesday claiming 34 lives and injuring over a dozen people.</p><p>The disaster struck when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.</p>