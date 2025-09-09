<p>Mendhar/Jammu: Over 30 structures, including residential houses and two government schools, were damaged due to sinking of land in a village in Poonch district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>The land sinking in Kalaban village of Mendhar was caused by incessant rains which are intermittently continuing over the past one month, the officials said.</p><p>The sinking of the land has triggered panic among the villagers and many of them have already shifted to safer places.</p>.J&K’s flooded border bunkers expose gaps in civilian protection after May war.<p>"So far 30 houses, two government schools, a mosque and a graveyard were damaged by the land sinking, while dozens of more houses are also facing the threat of developing cracks and collapsing," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria said.</p><p>He said they are monitoring the situation and efforts are on to provide alternative accommodation to the displaced families.</p><p>The land is still sinking in the village and the first priority is to shift the affected families to safer places, the official said.</p>