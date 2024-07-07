Last rites of Army jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir encounter to be held in Akola

The last rites will be held with full state honours in his native village, Morgaon Bhakre, on Monday, the Akola tehsildar said. A pall of gloom descended on the village when the news of his death reached his family, he said.

The official said Janjal joined the Indian Army in 2019 and was in the Second Mahar Regiment in 2020.

He was posted in Manipur earlier and then placed in Kulgam district as part of the National Rifles (Special Squad) of the Army four months ago, he said.

Janjal had tied the knot just a few months ago, the official said.