Lok Sabha polls: Jammu and Kashmir to vote in fives phases as Union Territory

The Lok Sabha elections to Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of the elections in the Union territory will also be announced on June 4. The Lok Sabha seats are Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu.

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19 in Udhampur, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26 in Jammu, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7 in Anantnag-Rajouri, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13 in Srinagar voting and finally, voting in Phase 5 will be on May 20.

However, contrary to the wishes of contesting leaders, the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held at the same time as the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

CEC Rajiv Kumar however has said, “The Election Commission stands committed to holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon after Lok Sabha elections."

This will be the first Lok Sabha elections since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 — a move that was later upheld on December 11, 2023 by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

Before this, a delimitation exercise (completed in May 2022) was carried out under the J&K Reorganisation Act. It had revised the boundaries of the five parliamentary constituencies, mentioned above, and that of 90 Assembly seats.