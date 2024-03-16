Maiden Formula-4 car race set to thrill motorsports fans in Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar is gearing up to host its maiden Formula 4 car race on March 17 with excitement buzzing through the city as final preparations were made for the historic event.

The race, a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Kashmir’s Tourism department, will be held along Boulevard in Srinagar.

For the organizers, the event is not just about speed and competition, but a celebration of resilience and unity. In a region often overshadowed by conflict, the Formula 4 race serves as a beacon of hope, symbolizing Kashmir's potential as a hub for adventure tourism and sporting events.

Terming the hosting of the event in Srinagar as one of the significant accomplishments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that it will expand the range of alternatives for Kashmiri sports fans and mark the start of a new career path for valley aficionados.