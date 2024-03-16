Maiden Formula-4 car race set to thrill motorsports fans in Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar is gearing up to host its maiden Formula 4 car race on March 17 with excitement buzzing through the city as final preparations were made for the historic event.
The race, a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Kashmir’s Tourism department, will be held along Boulevard in Srinagar.
For the organizers, the event is not just about speed and competition, but a celebration of resilience and unity. In a region often overshadowed by conflict, the Formula 4 race serves as a beacon of hope, symbolizing Kashmir's potential as a hub for adventure tourism and sporting events.
Terming the hosting of the event in Srinagar as one of the significant accomplishments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that it will expand the range of alternatives for Kashmiri sports fans and mark the start of a new career path for valley aficionados.
This ‘adrenaline rushing’ car race will be very exciting and enthralling for people, he said and added that such shows will also leverage adventure tourism of Kashmir.
The race is scheduled to take place from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park on the Boulevard covering a distance of 1.7 kilometers. “This is going to be a grand and historic event. The Formula-4 event will be an addition to the adventure in Kashmir. We have invited the country’s top Formula drivers, who expressed excitement for the Kashmir event,” the organizers said.
For the motorsports fans in Srinagar, the Formula-4 car run represents more than just a sporting event. It is a symbol of progress and innovation, a testament to the city's resilience and determination to embrace new opportunities.
“I’m eager to witness how top Formula drivers will navigate their way with skill and finesse on Srinagar roads. It will be a showcase of the true spirit of motorsport, captivating the hearts of all spectators,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad, a college student.
As per the officials the event is being held to promote Kashmir tourism and instill a passion among youth of the valley for motorsports. “From the last few years, Kashmir has been gaining popularity in the field of motorsports events. These Formula drivers will boost the morale of our youth to pursue their career in Formula 4 sport,” they said.
After the event, the ace Formula 4 drivers are scheduled to interact with the enthusiasts to guide them about the sport.
