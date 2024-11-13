Home
Major General Kaushik Mukherjee takes charge of ‘Ace of Spades’ division in Jammu and Kashmir

Major Gen Mukherjee assumed command of the ‘Ace of Spades’ division, also known as 25 Infantry division which has its headquarters in Rajouri town, from Maj Gen Gaurav Rishi, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 07:44 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 07:44 IST
