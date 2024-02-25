Matter of shame that elections in J&K had to be announced by Supreme Court: Omar Abdullah

"What is the BJP and what is the Government of India going to do about the deadline the Supreme Court has set," Abdullah asked, noting that the court has said that assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September 2024. "It is a matter of considerable shame that elections in Jammu and Kashmir, rather than being announced by the Election Commission or encouraged by the Government of India, had to be announced by the Supreme Court," Abdullah added.

In December, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest". Assembly elections should be held by September 30, 2024, it said.

Abdullah also said that terror attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley is a regular occurrence. Despite the abrogation of Article 370, pockets of support for separatists continue to exist, and hardly a week or two passes without a terrorist attack, he said. More Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in targeted attacks under the present (Union) government than under previous dispensations, he claimed.

The Kashmiri Pandits whom his government had resettled in the Valley with government jobs are now pleading that they be allowed to move back to Jammu, the former chief minister claimed. "This government has not returned Kashmiri Pandits their sense of security. More Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir today than (those who) wanted to five or ten years ago," Abdullah added.