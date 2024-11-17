Meritocracy being murdered in J&K by National Conference: PDP leader Iltija Mufti
'Meritocracy is being murdered in broad daylight by the party that pulled a fast one on J&K's youth by false promises of rationalising reservation which couldn't be further from the truth,' Mufti said in a post on X.
