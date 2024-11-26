Home
MHA to soon release business rules for J&K to define role of elected govt

The business rules, sources say, will bring clarity to the distribution of executive powers among the different offices in the J&K administration.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:53 IST

