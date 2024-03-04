Modi to interact with govenment scheme beneficiaries, handover job letters to youth on Kashmir visit

The Prime Minister is likely to announce some new projects/schemes for Jammu and Kashmir during a historic rally at Bakshi Stadium where one lakh people are expected to gather, officials said.

He will also interact with beneficiaries of the government schemes via video conferencing from the rally venue, they said. Modi is also likely to hand over appointment letters to the youth.

Senior leaders of the BJP are already campaigning in the Valley to oversee rally arrangements. The local BJP leaders expect a crowd of one lakh at the venue.