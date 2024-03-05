Modi’s Srinagar rally: BJP workers upbeat but Opposition wonders when Assembly polls will actually be held

In December 2023, the SC in its verdict on abrogation of Article 370 had issued directions to conduct assembly elections in J&K by September 2024.

The last assembly polls in J&K were held in November-December 2014 and since 2018, after the BJP withdrew its support from PDP-BJP coalition, assembly elections have not been held in the troubled region.

Another former CM and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has been constantly claiming that the BJP was postponing the Assembly polls due to their fear of being defeated in the state.

However, the BJP leaders have a different view and they say people of Kashmir “love and respect Modi and have a very good reason for this.”

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among common Kashmiri [people] to listen to the PM. There is peace everywhere in Kashmir which is a sign of prosperity also,” BJP’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

On Monday the BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina claimed two lakh people would join Modi’s rally in Srinagar. However, his claim is clouded by reports that the venue has a limited capacity and the administration is roping in thousands of its employees to swell the numbers at the Modi rally.

BJP district president, Srinagar Ashok Bhat said that 20,000 party men from the city alone will attend the rally. He said that since the capacity in Bakshi Stadium may fall short in accommodating large crowds, the party has decided to install LEDs at various places in the City where people can listen to and see the prime minister.

Undeterred by what will happen after Modi’s rally, the BJP workers in Kashmir are working overtime to make the event successful. From decorating Srinagar city with welcome gates, banners, hoardings and party flags to motivating people in their respective areas to attend the rally, they are leaving no stone unturned.