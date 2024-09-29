'We want peace too but Mufti doesn't feel sad when Indian soldier is martyred': BJP slams PDP chief

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for cancelling her poll campaign over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying she does not feel sad when an Indian soldier is martyred on the country's border.

The BJP's reaction came a day after Mufti announced that she was going to cancel her poll campaign on Sunday "in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah".

"Mehbooba Mufti doesn't feel sad when an Indian soldier is martyred on the border. But if any Nasrallah dies in Lebanon, she feels very sad. What kind of message does she want to send out," former Union Minister and BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI video when asked for comment.