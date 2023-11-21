New DGP warns 'every recruitment will be treated as act of terror', J&K police to strike at social, cultural, intellectual roots of militancy

Srinagar: As militancy in Kashmir is at its lowest ebb, the focus of security agencies has shifted to address the difficulties and grievances of people, especially youth, to stop local recruitment into terror organisations.
Amid reports of hopelessness, discontentment (mostly due to alleged atrocities by the armed forces) and religious conviction were some of the major reasons for local youth to join militancy, Jammu and Kashmir police is on a mission to address these issues and strike at the social, political, cultural and intellectual roots of militancy.
Sources told that the newly appointed Director General Police (DGP) R R Swain has emphasised that while dealing with militancy in Kashmir, the emotional and psychological factors must be taken into consideration.
“One of the factors responsible for youth to join militancy has been the humiliation people of Kashmir face at the hands of police and security forces which adds fuel to fire. The new police chief is going to take appropriate measures to ensure such incidents aren’t repeated,” they revealed.
Since taking over as chief of J&K police on November 1, Swain has taken several initiatives to reach out to people at the grass roots level to get to the root cause of the problem and create confidence among people.
He has started a 'grievance redressal programme' at police headquarters, where he listens to each grievance and takes necessary action.
However, at the same time the new police chief has warned that each act of recruitment (into militancy) will be treated as an act of terror. “People who incite or facilitate a youngster to join terrorist ranks will be equally liable, if not more. There will be sustained action against people who motivate and recruit,” Swain told reporters after the public grievance redressal meeting last week.
The DGP has also decided to make a community effort to stop the recruitment of local youth into militancy. “It is not the job of the police alone. If there is a community effort, lives can be saved,” he said.
While there has been a drastic decline in incidents of stone- pelting and attendance at funeral processions of militants in the last 3 years, to make this progress a sustainable phenomenon and wean away the youth from various agents of radicalisation, the police and other agencies are going to continue with sustainable measures, sources said.