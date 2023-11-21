New DGP warns 'every recruitment will be treated as act of terror', J&K police to strike at social, cultural, intellectual roots of militancy

Sources told DH that the newly appointed Director General Police (DGP) R R Swain has emphasised that while dealing with militancy in Kashmir, the emotional and psychological factors must be taken into consideration.

“One of the factors responsible for youth to join militancy has been the humiliation people of Kashmir face at the hands of police and security forces which adds fuel to fire. The new police chief is going to take appropriate measures to ensure such incidents aren’t repeated,” they revealed.

Since taking over as chief of J&K police on November 1, Swain has taken several initiatives to reach out to people at the grass roots level to get to the root cause of the problem and create confidence among people.

He has started a 'grievance redressal programme' at police headquarters, where he listens to each grievance and takes necessary action.