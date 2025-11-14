<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has sought to rename four railway stations to reflect local cultural heritage and has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. </p><p>Vijayapura is proposed to be named after Jnanayogi Siddeshwar Swamiji, Belagavi after Basava Mahaswamiji, Bidar after Channabasava Pattadevaru and Suragondanakoppa (Shivamogga dist) as Bhayagada. </p>.Railway Board asks zones to train on-board staff for garbage disposal.<p>Minister for Infrastructure Development M B Patil said on Thursday that the stations were proposed to be named after saints who contributed to Karnataka’s spiritual and social heritage. </p>.<p>He urged the ministry to approve and notify the changes in the gazette at the earliest. In recent years, Karnataka has had names of several stations changed. These are Bengaluru City Junction (Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru), Hubballi Junction (Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction and Haveri (Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station - Haveri). Bengaluru’s new terminal in Baiyappanahalli is named after legendary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya.</p>