Homeindiajammu and kashmir

One killed, another injured as mortar shell explodes in J&K's Samba

Some persons were fiddling with an old mortar shell after picking it up from a forest area, resulting in the explosion in Sumb area, police said.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 17:02 IST

Samba/Jammu: A man was killed and another suffered injuries when a mortar shell exploded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Friday evening, officials said.

Some persons were fiddling with an old mortar shell after picking it up from a forest area, resulting in the explosion in Sumb area, they said.

The injured person has been hospitalised, police said.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said it is a matter related to fiddling with a mortar shell picked up from some forest area.

A similar incident had taken place in the area earlier as well, he told PTI.

The SSP said the matter is being investigated.

(Published 22 December 2023, 17:02 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirSamba

